Heavy rain damages 4,000 acres of Daviess County crops

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - 4,000 acres severely damaged and another 10,000 affected by the heavy rain in Daviess County.
“You don’t overcome a flood event like this," Clint Hardy the Daviess County Cooperative Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources said. "You just adjust and change your plan and continue your path to try to get a crop ready to harvest.”
Local farmer, Jason Strode, says his crop was looking great at the end of last week, but now he’s assessing the damage the heavy rain brought to his soybean crops.
While Strode considers himself lucky with only seeing damage to about 200 acres of his 5,000 acre farm, he also says he’s learned through the years that he can’t do anything about it.
However, the Tri-State wasn’t hit nearly as bad as regions just to the north, which Strode thinks will help with higher profits.
“I think the market’s going to realize, hey guys, rain is not always a good thing," Strode said. "And I think our crops will become a lot more valuable come harvest.”
