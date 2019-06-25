Evansville area massage parlors accused of soliciting sexual favors for tips

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say their VIPER unit received information that several “massage parlors” around the city of Evansville were issuing massages, then adding inappropriate sexual favors for additional payment.
Police say the VIPER Unit ran surveillance on six massage parlors: First Ave Massage and Spa, Asian Massage, Beijing Spa, Lilac Massage, Royal Spa, and Sunrise Spa.
They say the detail began on May 8 and lasted until May 14.
Authorities would stop customers after they left the business and conduct roadside interviews.
Police say approximately 90% of all male customers admitted they paid $60 for an hour long massage and an additional $40 for a sexual act of some sort.
They say all customers were documented and released because they were not the overall target of the investigation.
Police say undercover detectives then went into the businesses with marked currency. They would receive a “massage” and then attempt to solicit a sexual favor for tips.
They say one detective was propositioned and touched inappropriately after offering the additional $40 dollars.
Police say the female was cited and the business, Asian Massage, was warned.
Detectives say they found no evidence that the involved females were victims of human trafficking.
They say each parlor will continued to be monitored and the appropriate citations will be issued if they are found in violation. So far, police say nine citations were issued.
Police say the Safety Board will seek to suspend or revoke the massage/clinic license if they employ an unlicensed employee, and after conducting a public hearing on the matter.
