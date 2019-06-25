Costco in Evansville to open on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Costco is putting on the final touches for their big grand opening Friday.
After months of waiting, Costco is finally coming to Evansville. Tents have been stationed all over town to get folks signed up and hired, and so far the store has signed more than 200 workers.
“We’ve got about 80 percent of our employees came as local hires. We got about 20 percent of folks who transferred in from other existing Costco’s, but that means close to two hundred jobs for the local community," said Hal McCullum, Warehouse Manager.
Company Officials won’t say how many memberships it has sold but do say the numbers are higher than expected.
“I’d like to shop most anything. Groceries, anything. It doesn’t take much to please me. So, I’m real excited to get in and see what all kind of stuff they’ve got, 'cause I’ve never been in a Costco before so I’m excited to see this," said Mary Beth Smith, Costco member.
Costco opens Friday morning at 7:00 and company officials expect long lines for both checkout and memberships. However, you can go by the store before Friday to get a membership in advance.
