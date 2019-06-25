Berry Global announces commitment to reduce carbon footprint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, company officials with Berry Global announced they’ve made a global commitment to reduce their carbon footprint.
They signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global Commitment which company officials say aligns with their efforts to reduce plastic waste and encourage recycling.
“We recently launched a new sustainability strategy called ‘Impact 2025.’ And, you know, really we’re looking to maximize our positive impacts and minimize our negative impacts," said Robert Flores, Vice President of Sustainability.
The company is focused on three main areas to meet their sustainability goal.
“Products. Obviously as a packaging company. Our products are key to our sustainability and our overall footprint. Performance is the next category, which really refers to our operations and minimizing our operations impact such as the energy we use and the water we use. And then finally partners. You know, there’s so many issues. We’re a large company and we can do a lot on our own but when you look at global issues and the scale of some of the problems and the issues we’re working on. We need partners," said Flores.
He also says they want to stay ahead of the curve and appeal to customers who want environmentally friendly products.
The current measures are in place until 2025. That’s when the company will take another look at their sustainability plans.
