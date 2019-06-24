Volunteers begin setting up for ROMP festival

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The ROMP festival is this weekend and volunteers are already getting Yellow Creek Park set up.
With all the rain the Tri-State has been having, it could put a damper on things, especially for campers.
Officials at ROMP are hoping that the rain Monday morning was the last of it as they continue to get ready for the festivals this weekend. All the rain the past few days has soaked several areas in the campgrounds.
“Identifying some low lying areas that we want to mark off to make sure that people that are coming and camping or parking, stay out of those areas until they dry out," said Carly Smith, Marketing Director of the Bluegrass Museum.
Smith says they feel pretty confident the campgrounds will dry up.
The festival opens on Wednesday, June 26 and will run through Saturday, June 29, and Smith is hoping to avoid rain during that time. She says weather is a big factor when it comes to ticket sales.
“We do a pretty good percentage of our sales at the gate," said Smith. “So you know, sometimes if you have a rain storm hitting at 6 o’clock, it’ll keep people away."
Smith tells 14 News that they are looking at a record-breaking crowd and could also run out of parking again this year.
