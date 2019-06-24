Tornado caught on camera in South Bend, In

South Bend, Ind. (WFIE) - Viewers captured a tornado on camera Sunday in South Bend.
Steven Allen sent us this video, taken by his daughter Sunshine Daye Allen.
He says she was there visiting friends.
Our sister station, WNDU, reports a daycare was badly damaged Sunday evening by an apparent tornado.
They report the storm also brought down trees and power lines on the south side of town.
WNDU reports a team from the National Weather Service is expected to survey the damage Monday.
There were storms around the Tri-State as well. You can see photos from viewers, here.
Further south in Kentucky, storms also damaged Moors Marina at Kentucky Lake.
