Secret Shopper travels to Owensboro to give report of area’s tourism potential

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A secret shopper hired by Daviess County and visited Owensboro’s top destinations this springs to give an unbiased report on those places.
The secret shopper went to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum, OZ Tyler distillery, the Museum of Science and History, the RiverPark Center and more to give an honest opinion of the area’s tourism potential.
According to the secret shopper, there needs to be more cross promotion among destinations, hotels and restaurants. The Museum of Science and History needs some work, while O.Z. Tyler and the Bluegrass Museum seem to be the top destinations.
“A lot of times visitors will come to your community and you will never hear from them," David Smith the county’s director of government affairs said. "They won’t tell you what was good and what was bad, so this guy gave us the opportunity to do that.”
“We have to provide just that higher level of service, and one of the things the report did identify is that the guests are looking for that experience," Mark Calitri the President of Visit Owensboro said.
Another stop was Moonlight BBQ and the report showed over half of their customers aren’t even from Daviess County.
“People are literally driving in to eat our barbecue and then leave," Smith said. "We need to somehow grab their attention while they’re in these restaurants and convince them to stay the night.”
For tourism in Owensboro, there are immediate and long-term changes to be made but they’re taking the constructive feedback in stride.
