Rain ending, heat returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A few scattered showers possible Monday evening, but these should fade away after sunset. Clearing overnight with some patchy fog possible and a low of 65. Tuesday will be sunny and warm with a high in the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms return to the Tri-State on Wednesday, and we’ll have a continued chance for scattered showers through Friday. Daily highs will rise into the upper 80s to near 90. Overnight lows will drop to around 70.
