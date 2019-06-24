Owendale Wins Ohio Derby with Late Rally

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Those Ellis Park graduates, just keep making a name for themselves. Yesterday, it was Owendale, who ran in the Ohio Derby, at Thistledown Racino, near Cleveland.
Owendale started out near the back, which is his forte, and stayed there for half the race, before rallying. He then engaged in a head-to-head battle, with Math Wizard, before finally pulling ahead, to win by a half-a-length.
Now, Owendale ran his first two races, at Ellis Park, finishing fourth and third. The Ohio Derby win, was the fourth career win, for the Brad Cox-trained horse, who’s owned by Rupp Racing. It’s also his second, major stakes win, including the Lexington Stonestreet. He also finished an impressive, 3rd, in the Preakness, last time out.
By the way, Owendale’s jockey, Florent Geroux. will be riding in the Ellis Park meet most days, and that begins next Sunday, June 30th.
