One more day of rain before sunshine returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More rain on the way today, but the good news is that drier weather is just around the corner!
Scattered showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible this morning through about midday. Our rain chances will then become more isolated through the afternoon and evening before tapering off completely overnight. We do not expect any severe storms today, but we could see up to an inch of additional rainfall.
The first half of the day will be mostly cloudy, but we’ll start to see a few peaks of sunshine this afternoon and evening, and our skies will turn clear overnight. Mostly sunny skies then take over Tuesday and continue through the end of the week.
Temperatures will also be on the rise over the next few days. Today will be cooler than normal with highs only making it into the low 80s. However, we will top out in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday and will make it to around 90° the rest of the week.
A few pop-up showers are possible each afternoon throughout the second half of the week along with those hot and humid conditions, but our next chance for more widespread rain arrives Saturday afternoon and evening into Sunday morning.
