Nearly 150 geese removed, ‘humanely euthanized’ from Ala. community

“The Waters Assembly received a large number of complaints from neighbors with concerns over health & safety issues with the amount of geese feces associated with having over 175 geese on The Waters property. The Waters Assembly contacted other homeowner’s associations across the city and they recommended we contact the wildlife experts with the USDA APHIS Wildlife Services department. Due to neighbors’ concerns, The Waters Assembly reached out to the USDA to obtain more insight on the health and the environmental issues associated with the large geese population at The Waters. The USDA confirmed that there are health issues related to having that many geese and feces on the property. Based on USDA APHIS Wildlife Services’ recommendation, The Waters Assembly asked the USDA to assist by removing the geese. From our understanding, not all geese were removed. For further information on the removal process, you can contact the USDA APHIS Wildlife Services department.”