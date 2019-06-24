Judge denies Weisheit appeal

INDIANA (WFIE) - A U.S. Supreme Court Judge has denied an appeal by convicted murderer Jeffrey Weisheit.
Weisheit argued he didn’t have effective council during the penalty phase of his capital murder trial.
The judge found that not to be the case.
This was one of several appeals that Weisheit has been denied.
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says he has exhausted all state and federal appeals.
Previous: Jeffrey Weisheit sentenced to death
Weisheit was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2010 murders of eight-year-old Alyssa Lynch and two-year-old Caleb Lynch.
Authorities say he bound and gagged the children then set the house on fire.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.