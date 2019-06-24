Judge denies Weisheit appeal

Jeffrey Weisheit is accused of killing his girlfriend's kids by setting their house on fire with them inside.
By Jill Lyman | June 24, 2019 at 12:50 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 12:59 PM

INDIANA (WFIE) - A U.S. Supreme Court Judge has denied an appeal by convicted murderer Jeffrey Weisheit.

You can read the full ruling here.

Weisheit argued he didn’t have effective council during the penalty phase of his capital murder trial.

The judge found that not to be the case.

This was one of several appeals that Weisheit has been denied.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says he has exhausted all state and federal appeals.

Previous: Jeffrey Weisheit sentenced to death

Weisheit was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2010 murders of eight-year-old Alyssa Lynch and two-year-old Caleb Lynch.

Authorities say he bound and gagged the children then set the house on fire.

5-year-old Caleb Lynch and 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch were killed during a house fire that Jeffrey Weisheit is accused of starting.
