Gibson Co. man arrested after brief police chase

Johnny Brummett, 59. (SOURCE: Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew DeVault | June 23, 2019 at 9:02 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 9:02 PM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, deputies arrested a man after they say he led them on a brief chase.

A deputy attempted to stop a blue 123cc motorcycle on Sawmill Road in Gibson County Saturday afternoon. That man, 59-year-old Johnny Brummett of Elberfeld fled from the deputy.

Brummett was eventually taken into custody and transported to Gibson County Jail.

He is facing charges for resisting law enforcement, possession of meth and operating a vehicle as habitual traffic violator.

