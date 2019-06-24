Concern about safety after Maryland St. fatal shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Brandon Brown has been arrested in the shooting death of Corey Hughes that happened early Friday morning on Maryland Street.
Now, neighbors say they’re concerned about safety. The Cole family, who has a house a few doors down from the shooting, are now on edge. They’ve only lived in the neighborhood for a few weeks.
"It is scary that our son does have to walk to school," says Holly Cole. "Our daughter catches a bus right here at the corner."
“He’ll be walking a lot, you know, back and forth to school and I’m going to be gone,” says Michael Cole. “We only have one vehicle, and its kinda hard, and I’m going to worry about that.”
Bradley Rodich also lives in the neighborhood and has his own business. He says with the murder happening right next door and it’s unsettling.
“I just try to keep our head down and do the best I can do everyday,” says Rodich. “That’s really all I can hope for. Life happens. You just hope for the best.”
Brown was charged with Murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County jail on no bond. and is due in court Thursday.
