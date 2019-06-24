Civil complaint filed against Vectren on behalf of victims of Evansville home explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A civil complaint has been filed against Vectren Corporation, Centerpoint Energy, Inc., and Indiana Gas Company, Inc.on behalf of all five victims of an Evansville home explosion.
The complaint was filed Monday in Vanderburgh Circuit Court. According to court documents, the plaintiffs claim natural gas had been leaking into the home prior to the explosion on June 27, 2017.
The documents go on to claim Vectren breached its duties to maintain natural gas service at the home.
The plaintiffs are asking for a jury trial in which they look to be compensated for their injuries and damages.
14 News has reached out to Vectren officials and are waiting to hear back. We’ll update the story when more information is available.
Two people were killed in the home explosion on Hercules Avenue in June, 2017. Three others suffered burn injuries, including a child.
Evansville fire officials ruled the cause of the explosion as undetermined.
14 News reported a few months after the explosion, one of the victims hired attorney Neil Chapman to represent him. Chapman told 14 News that he believed the explosion was the result of natural gas.
Chapman said he hired independent investigators to look through the debris from the home to determine the cause.
