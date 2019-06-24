City seeking $2.2 million for neighborhood flooding fix

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he’s seeking $2.2 million to fix flooding and drainage issues in the east side neighborhood near North Iroquois Drive.
City Engineer Brent Schmitt said the neighborhood has experienced flooding for at least 20 years. He says with continued development in the surrounding area, flooding has worsened.
“Through cooperation with neighboring property owners, City Engineer Brent Schmitt designed a series of improvements to alleviate continued flooding in the neighborhood,” said Mayor Winnecke.
City Council will hear the request and vote on the second and final reading of the $2.2 million finance ordinance at Monday night’s meeting.
