City of Evansville seeking $2.2M to fix flooding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he’s seeking $2.2 million to fix flooding and drainage issues in the east side neighborhood near North Iroquois Drive.
Monday evening, city council will hear the request and vote on the second and final reading of the financing.
Residents in the neighborhood told 14 News they have dealt with flooding issues for years. One resident has a petition signed by several people in the neighborhood, he plans to present it at Monday night’s meeting.
“We have flooded 13 times now in nine months, so you know, that’s more than once a month. And, it has been up over into the yards. People can’t get out of their houses, can’t drive up and down the street, so yeah, we are really looking forward to having this passed," said Eric Hermann, a concerned resident.
The city council meeting starts at 5:30 Monday evening. We will have more on this on 14 News at 10:00.
