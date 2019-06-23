Surprise plane ride for a Tri-State veteran

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A son surprised his father with a plane ride he will never forget.
87-year-old Alvin “Bub” Lyon grew up in Morganfield, Kentucky and after just two weeks before graduating high school, he went into the air force and was later deployed during the Korean War where he worked on planes like the B-25.
Bub hasn’t been on a B-25 plane since he left the military in 1952, but on Sunday, with the help of some amazing pilots and his son, that all changed.
“Getting in and out of them kind of brought back some old memories. They’re not too convenient to get in and out of,” said Bub Lyon.
After sharing stories of how the planes looked back in his day when he used to fix the radars in them, they climbed aboard and were in the air.
“I actually didn’t fly in them that many times, most of what I did was when they were on the ground,” said Bub Lyon.
Sunday’s flight was definitely one for the memory books, leaving many speechless and emotional.
“I can’t put it into words. I love him with all my heart, and this was a great day" said Mark Lyon. "I mean we’ve had a lot of great days, but this was a great day,” said Mark Lyon.
Bub and Mike Lyon are keeping the adventures rolling. They plan to go out on a navy boat in August.
