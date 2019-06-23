Sheriff’s Office: man arrested during investigation into ‘large-scale’ Hopkins Co. drug ring

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An arrest was made Saturday as part of the investigation into a “large-scale drug ring in Hopkins County,” law enforcement says.
According to the news release from the Hopkinsville Sheriff’s Office, Devin Todd, 27, of Madisonville was arrested late Saturday at the Cross Creek Apartments for a number of drug trafficking related charges.
Using information from confidential sources and citizen complaints, detectives with the Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit were investigating Todd’s role in the sale of synthetic cannabinoids in the area for months, the news release states.
Law enforcement says they were given a tip that Todd was trafficking synthetic drugs from the apartment complex. Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the news release says detectives arrested Todd for Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs and other drug related charges.
The news release says detectives seized the following items during the arrest:
- Over one-pound of synthetic cannabinoids
- Over two-grams of crystal methamphetamine
- Around 510 benzodiazepins (A drug that can be abused to create a euphoric effect)
- Money
- Digital scales
- Drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking
According to the news release, more arrests are expected as “the investigation into the large-scale synthetic drug ring in Hopkins County is ongoing.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.