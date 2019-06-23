Severe storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our severe storm threat has been upgraded to a Slight Risk, which is a two out of five, for storms this afternoon and evening. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain, which could cause localized flash flooding.
Today is going to be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index values into the 90s.
More rain is likely Monday, mainly in the morning. We do not expect severe storms Monday, but the additional rain could worsen ongoing flooding. High temperatures will dip back into the low to mid 80s Monday as a weak cold front swings through our region.
Sunshine returns Tuesday and continues through the rest of the week, but we can’t rule out a few pop-up showers throughout the week as well. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and upper 80s to low 90s for the rest of the week.
