More rain possible this evening & Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One round of severe storms pushed through the Tri-State earlier this afternoon. Now we are watching another round of showers and storms approaching from the west this evening.
Those may also have the potential to become strong or severe, but that will all depend on how much energy is left in the atmosphere and whether this break from the rain will be enough to recharge the environment. The southern and eastern ends of the Tri-State are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. The main threats are heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts.
It looks like most of those showers and storms will move out of the Tri-State between 8 and 10 tonight, and the overnight hours may be mostly dry with low temperatures around 70°.
More rain is likely Monday, mainly in the morning. We do not expect severe storms Monday, but the additional rain could worsen any ongoing flooding. High temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 80s Monday afternoon.
Our skies will clear Monday night, and mainly sunny skies take over Tuesday through the end of the week. Temperatures will also be on the rise with highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and upper 80s to low 90s the rest of the week. Along with those hot and humid conditions, a few isolated pop-showers will also be possible.
