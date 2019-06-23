Ill. State Police: woman taken to hospital after truck flips several times early Sun.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - State police say one person was taken to the hospital after a truck flipped several times early Sunday.
According to Illinois State Police, around 4:30 a.m. Lindsey Heffington, 28, of New Haven, Ill., was driving a Dodge Ram truck on Epworth Road when she crossed over into the next lane and drove into a ditch.
The news release says the truck flipped several times after hitting the ditch.
The news release did not provide any injury information, but it did say Heffington was taken to the hospital.
