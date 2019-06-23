Friends remember Corey Hughes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are still investigating a suspicious death that happened early Friday morning.
According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, the victim was 27-year-old Corey Lee Hughes, who died from homicidal violence.
According to a police report, Hughes was found in a pool of blood in a home on Maryland Street around 7:30 Friday morning.
14 news spoke with Megan, the mother of two of his children, and their aunt Sara.
“All I could think about is these kids being without a dad. Like, that’s what hit me the most, my sister being hysterical because you know that is her kids’ father,” said Sara Frazier.
Megan told 14 News how hard it’s been explaining to her kids that their father would not be coming home. She just can’t wrap her head around why this would happen to such a kind man.
“He was a good guy, good heart, he’d give you the shirt off his back even if it was the last shirt he had,” said Frazier.
With no news from police on what actually happened on Maryland Friday morning, their family sits in limbo.
Corey leaves behind 3 children all under the age of 10.
“He was a great dad, he was always with them. If she wasn’t with them, he was with them. He was a great dad,” said Frazier.
According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner, this is still an open investigation and is being handled as a homicide.
We will keep following this story and update it as soon as we learn any new information.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.