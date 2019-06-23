Evansville has 1st River City Pride Parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - June is pride month across the country, and Evansville celebrated Saturday by holding its first ever River City Pride Parade.
Hundreds showed up Saturday in Downtown Evansville for the first ever parade, and they all came with one message, to unite everyone in Evansville as one.
River City Pride Parade is Evansville’s newest LGBT organization serving the community. The hope is to bring people of all backgrounds together for the day to show unity no matter who you love.
The event brought in events for everyone, including drag queens, craft vendors and food trucks.
Even when pride month ends and the parade ends, event goers hope their message will carry on.
The event’s will festivities continue until 11:00 Saturday night.
