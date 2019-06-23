Crowds came out for last day of Shrinersfest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a wet weekend, but that didn’t stop people from coming out and enjoying the last day of Shrinersfest.
The rain came and went just in time for the last airshow of the event.
They also had rides and food, but the main event was the airshow.
“We’ve only seen a few of them, some of the older style airplanes but I’m excited to see some of the newer airplanes come flying over as well. I’ve always really liked airplanes and it’s neat to watch, to come on downtown, and just enjoy the day and have a good time," said Erik Bowman.
If you missed the last day of Shrinersfest, don’t worry, they plan to keep the tradition going, bringing the fun back to the riverfront in 2020.
