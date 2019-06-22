Willard Library Heritage Days Festival will go on as scheduled for Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Willard Library Heritage Days Festival will go on as scheduled.
Joe Ellsworth, who is working with the event, says Saturday’s event is still happening. Friday’s events had to be canceled due to the severe weather that came through Evansville.
Ellsoworth said the Heritage Days Festival’s historic Evansville plays will start at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The featured play for Saturday is “A Public Hearing on the Very Soul & Nature of the eccentric Willard Carpenter.”
Other scheduled events for Saturday include: food trucks, strolling musicians, and a barbershop quartet.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.