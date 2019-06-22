Veterans get great view of Shrinersfest from top floor of Old National Bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some of the Tri-State’s local heroes got a terrific view for Saturday’s shows at Shrinersfest.
The Evansville Wartime Museum hosted a special event on the top floor of the Old National Bank building Saturday afternoon.
Those in attendance were able to sit comfortably with food and drinks during Saturday’s airshows.
The museum invited dozens of veterans to join them for the event. They’re happy to honor the men and women that served our country.
“It’s nice to be able to remember our heroes, remember our fallen. And, with the Wartime Museum, it helps it to bring it alive to the youth of our city,” said Jeannie Browning Hester with the Evansville Wartime Museum.
The museum has done this for the last six year, and this year was the most attended. The veterans also got to see a reenactment of D-Day from the Skybox.
