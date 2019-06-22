Rainy start for Saturday, flooding risk continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More rain moving through the Tri-State Saturday morning. Plenty of lightning and thunder and some wind gusts of 35 mph, but the damaging wind threat appears low for the first half of the day. Another inch of rain possible with showers tapering off by midday. Some clearing during the afternoon as temps climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Hotter on Sunday with scattered storms possible. Highs near 90 on Sunday will combine with the humidity to make it feel like 100 degrees.