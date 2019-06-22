Pitino Leaving Greece and Coming Back to U.S.

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - Rick Pitino is coming back to the United States.
The former University of Louisville coach tweeted today that he’s returning from Greece, saying in part, “I will miss you all greatly but I am returning home and looking forward to the next chapter in my life.”
Pitino has been coaching in Greece, after he was fired by the U of L in October of 2017, after the school was implicated in a U.S. federal corruption investigation of college basketball.
The 66-year-old accepted a job with Greek League powerhouse Panathinaikos in December, more than a year after he was effectively fired from the University of Louisville amid an FBI investigaion, into another recruiting scandal in his program.
This past season, Pitino led Panathinaikos to its third consecutive Greek League title and 37th overall. He also steered the franchise to a sixth-place finish in the EuroLeague playoffs.
Pitino is reportedly seeking a job in the NBA, upon his return to the States, but is going to weigh that decision, with his family.
