Owensboro Native, Aric Holman, Signs with Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WFIE) - It was a fantastic morning, for Owensboro native Aric Holman. The former Red Devil basketball star, signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, as a free agent.
After not getting picked, in Thursday night’s NBA draft, Holman has agreed to a deal with L.A., where he’ll join a roster, headlined by, arguably, the NBA’s greatest player, LeBron James. He’ll also have a chance to play with former Kentucky star, Anthony Davis, who recently signed with “The Lake Show”.
Holman played his college basketball at Mississippi State and also led Owensboro High School, to the KHSAA state championship, back in 2015.
