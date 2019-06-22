More rain possible Sunday & Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The afternoon showers and storms have now pushed to our south and the rest of the evening will be mostly dry. A few showers are possible late tonight into early Sunday, but it looks like those will clear by midmorning and we will stay dry for the middle part of the day until another line of showers and storms moves through during the late afternoon and evening hours.
There is a Marginal Risk, which is a one out of five on the risk scale, that some of those storms Sunday afternoon and evening could become severe with damaging wind gusts and hail possible. However, the main concern is that the heavy rain from those storms could cause localized flash flooding.
It will remain mild but muggy tonight with low temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday is going to be very hot and humid with high temperatures near 90° and heat index values as high as 101°.
More rain is likely Monday, mainly in the morning. We do not expect any severe storms Monday, but the additional rain could worsen ongoing flooding. High temperatures will dip back into the low to mid 80s Monday as a weak cold front swings through our region.
Sunshine returns Tuesday and continues through the rest of the week, but we can’t rule out a few pop-up showers throughout the week as well. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and upper 80s to low 90s for the rest of the week.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.