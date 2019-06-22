Improving weather by Saturday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A stormy start on Saturday morning added another inch or more rain to many parts of the Tri-State.
Flash flooding is still a concern at least through early Saturday afternoon. A flash flood watch continues until 2 p.m. for the entire region:
Rain should exit the southern edge of the Tri-State before noon on Saturday. Rain will gradually taper off north-to-south with some clearing by early afternoon. It will be very humid with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s by 3pm. The high resolution model shows a clearing and drier trend through Saturday evening:
Total rainfall from Saturday morning’s line of storms will range from about a half to a little over an inch of rainfall, as seen on the RPM model:
11 of the last 22 days have brought measurable rainfall to the Tri-State. June 16th yielded 3.12″ of rain...over half of this month’s total. Not including today’s rain, June is already the 6th wettest in 50 years and will likely climb higher in the ranks:
The longer range forecast is less rainy, but still hot and humid. 90-degree temps return on Sunday and highs will range in the upper 80s to near 90 through next week. Soggy ground conditions will drive humidity levels into the oppressive range, and the heat index may peak near 100 on Sunday afternoon.
