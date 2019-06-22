Evansville’s traveling city hall discusses 2020 census at Eastland mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s traveling city hall met at Eastland mall to talk about the 2020 census.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke spoke about the importance of the census, stating that an accurate count of the number of people living here could open doors for the city, allowing them to receive more federal money to help support city programs.
In order to do that, they hope to add both Gibson and Wabash counties to their metropolitan statistical area, so they could qualify for more money.
“Those counties were chosen because of commuting patterns and the connections to the city of Evansville. If you look at Toyota alone, there’s a natural connection between Vanderburgh County and Gibson County. So, we think that is reason alone for us to ask for those to be included,” said Mayor Winnecke.
The city will write a formal request to Washington asking that Gibson and Wabash counties be added to their numbers, they won’t hear back from the government on their decision until after numbers have already been sent in.
