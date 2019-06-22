Alert Day extended to Saturday for wind and heavy rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of summer brought sunshine, humidity and severe storms with wind and heavy rain.
We will continue the alert day into Saturday, as another line of storms may develop overnight and dive through the Tri-State early Saturday morning.
Rainfall across the area provided a good soaking and even triggered flash flooding in many of our counties. Here are the rainfall reports as of Friday evening:
With grounds already saturated, more flash flooding will be possible with any additional rain that arrives early Saturday. Much of the Tri-State is under a flash flood watch through Saturday, and this may be extended:
The Storm Prediction Center has kept the Tri-State in a slight risk for severe weather through midday Saturday. This is likely in anticipation of an overnight line of showers and thunderstorms:
Storms are expected to redevelop overnight Friday into Saturday and dive into the Tri-State from the northwest. Here is a look at the RPM model for early Saturday morning:
Storms should be winding down after sunrise and the severe threat should end by mid morning on Saturday:
Be alert to flooding hazards if you must drive at night. Arden and Jeff will keep you abreast of weather conditions through the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.