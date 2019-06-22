Affidavit: woman facing kidnapping charges after police called to apartment complex

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing kidnapping charges after police were called to an east side apartment complex on Friday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an EPD officer arrived to the pool area at The Reserve apartment complex around 4 p.m. where a woman was reportedly trying to take a child from his family. The caller told the officer the woman was trying to pull the caller’s nephew from her arms.
The affidavit states the suspect, who was identified as Delana Wentzel, 48, of Evansville, attempted to grab the child. Then the father took his son and ran from her.
In the affidavit, it says Wentzel “ran in a sprint” after the father and son, yelling, “he is crying, he will be harmed by dad.” Wentzel also yelled for someone to call the cops, but witnesses told the officers they never saw the child being mistreated.
The father and the child’s aunt managed to get inside the complex and hold the door shut so Wentzel could not get in, the affidavit says.
Another woman, who was at the pool earlier in the day, told the officer Wentzel asked if she could hold her granddaughter when they were there. According to the affidavit, when the grandmother asked for the child back, Wentzel refused.
The grandmother was finally able to get her granddaughter out of Wentzel’s arms, the affidavit says.
While speaking with the apartment complex manager, a woman walked around the corner and the manager identified her as Wentzel. The officer states in the affidavit he asked Wentzel if she knew why they [police] where there, she said she didn’t want to talk.
Wentzel was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing two counts of kidnapping.
