Vanderburgh Co. Coroner investigating Graves Co., Ky homicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner says his office, as well as the Mayfield, Kentucky Police Department, and the ATF are investigating a homicide.
The coroner says Savannah Hancock, 23 was shot in her home in Mayfield on June 18th and then transferred to Deaconess Hospital.
He says she died of her injuries Thursday.
An autopsy is planned for Friday afternoon.
Our Gray sister station, KFVS, reports the shooting happened in the 700 block of West Lee Street of Mayfield.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.