Timing and threats for Friday severe weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Portions of the Tri-State are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7pm:
Storms that raked through the St. Louis area around midday are moving east and will reach southern Illinois by Friday afternoon. There are actually two waves of severe storms, and the second wave will reach the Evansville metro area closer to 6pm, based on the models from Friday afternoon.
The main threat with this line of storms will be damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has a 30 percent risk of damaging winds across the Tri-State. While hail and even brief tornadoes are possible, the environment favors strong winds with storms in a line.
The above graphic is the high resolution model’s forecast for the position of the line by 6pm. This is the second wave that will still have the potential of producing damaging winds of 50-60 mph. It is expected to move through quickly.
Storms should arrive in the Evansville metro area around 7pm and stay mainly north of the Ohio River. The entire region can expect thunderstorms and rain, but the damaging wind threat is highest north of the Ohio River.
Additional showers and storms will move through between midnight Friday and noon Saturday. These have the potential for flooding rainfall, as they will be moving more slowly.
The rainfall forecast model shows heaviest totals should occur in the northern half of the Tri-State. This is an evolving storm system, and you need to keep an eye on it this afternoon, especially if you have outdoor activities tonight and over the weekend.
