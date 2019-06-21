Study: fertilizer industry emits methane 100 times more than previously reported

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An environmental study completed by a Cornell-Environmental Defense Fund research team reveals shocking statistics about methane emissions from fertilizer plants in the Midwest.
Google street view cars are what helped the Cornell research team detect methane emissions at fertilizer plants in the Midwest.
“These cars are being driven around in the Summer in Northern U.S. cities and with the methane sensors they were also looking to see to what extent they could see evidence of leaks in pipelines in urban spaces,” John Albertson, a Cornell professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering that lead the study, said.
They found methane emissions from ammonia fertilizer plants were 100 times higher than the fertilizer industry’s self-reported estimate.
“What was surprising is that their prior estimate of that was only 1/100th of that amount,” said Albertson.
Here in Southern Indiana a fertilizer plant is in the works for Posey County. That company is called Midwest Fertilizer, though not yet built, the county says it’s ready for the plant to come in.
“I get notifications here in my office if there’s a chemical release above a reportable quantity,” Larry Robb is the Posey County EMA director, said.
So what’s the issue with those plants that have the high emissions? Albertson says the main concern is the environmental impact, but it could at high amounts affect health.
“It can be a risk for health and safety for explosions, but methane, I don’t believe at these concentrations, is believed to be a health risk to people surrounding a plant,” explained Albertson.
The county says they’ve already worked with the new fertilizer plant to come up with plans for testing the air quality.
“Well I do know that they have spoken several times with the local fire department that’s going to be there, it’s in their coverage area," says Robb. "I know that they have to submit reports.”
Midwest Fertilizer released a statement saying: “The production process technology Midwest Fertilizer Company will use results in virtually no methane discharge from our nitrogen fertilizer plant and what discharge there is will be recycled as process fuel. Midwest Fertilizer Company has also completed comprehensive exercises of air permitting where both the EPA and IDEM have conducted extensive reviews and approved the emission controls and measures taken by MFC.”
They went on to talk about the future of Midwest Fertilizer:
“Regarding an update on the plant, we are moving forward with identifying our contractors who will help to build our state of the art fertilizer manufacturing facility. Midwest Fertilizer remains fully committed to the project, as evidenced by the expenditure of significant financial resources to date. In addition, the project continues to be fully supported by the State of Indiana and Posey County.”
