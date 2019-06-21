Semi pulling propane tanker stolen in Jasper, police say

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after a semi was stolen in Jasper.
According to police, a semi pulling a propane tanker was stolen from the area of Second and Clay St. sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Police say the semi is a maroon 2015 Freightliner with an Illinois license plate of P984517. They say the semi is with Roark Trucking and has the Department of Transportation number 327038.
We’re told the tanker’s number is 1968 and it has an Illinois plate of 184626ST.
Police say the tanker was empty when it was taken.
Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or remain anonymous and call 812-481-COPS.
