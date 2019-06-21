Owensboro Health selling land for new senior living facility

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The grassy field between Parrish Avenue and 14th Street will soon see some more life as Wabuck development close the deal on the 17 lots.
These lots will be used to build Grace Senior Living community, which will include over 40 units and an adult daycare facility.
“There’s not a lot of affordable senior housing in Owensboro/Daviess county," Steve Johnson the Vice President of government and community affairs for Owensboro Health said. "It just seemed to be an absolutely wonderful fit.”
Owensboro Health officials tells us they are in the process of selling the property for $350,000 less than what they bought it for. But that’s because they want to see this affordable senior living option flourish.
“We have a priority focus area on older adults and aging," Johnson said. "So that’s a population we want to serve in healthcare. We’re all getting older. And so with Wabuck and with this project, we will be involved, we will partner with them.”
Owensboro Health has owned the property for several years.
“We have the luxury and the responsibility to take our time on what we choose to put on there," Johnson said.
But this just seemed to be the perfect fit, not just for Owensboro Health, but also to continue to revitalize the area.
“You can look at it two ways," Johnson said. “One it can be a hodge-podge of private development with convenience stores and other things like that. Not to take anything away from that. Or you can be more, you can plan it better. And so for us we had a focus on health, on education, on primary care.”
There are still five homes on this lot. Those homeowners actually own their land according to the PVA, but Owensboro Health say Wabuck will work directly with them to figure out the best options.
But, the 17 lots Wabuck is buying will still be enough room for their facility.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.