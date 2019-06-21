Owensboro Health property near Parrish Ave. campus to become senior living facility

“Our goal for redeveloping the Parrish Avenue campus is to establish services that improve the health and well-being of the community, like primary care and health education,” said Greg Strahan, president and CEO of Owensboro Health. “A project like Grace Senior Living Community fits perfectly with our vision for the area and aligns with one of Owensboro Health’s priority focus areas: older adults and aging. I am proud that this property will be used in a way that benefits the health of our senior population.”