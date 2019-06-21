Otters, Wild Things Rubber Game, Suspended by Rain

WASHINGTON, PA. (WFIE) - Rain suspended play Thursday between the Evansville Otters and the Washington Wild Things in the bottom of the second inning.
The game will resume the weekend of August 9 as part of the road series back to Washington, Pa. for the Otters.
The call to suspend the game came in the bottom of the second inning after Cameron Baranek hit an RBI single, scoring Hector Roa with one out, and giving Washington a 1-0 lead.
Washington’s John Havird retired the Otters in order in his two innings of work, allowing only one hit, from Evansville’s David Cronin.
Austin Nicely had the start for the Otters and walked Blake Adams in the bottom of the first, and then had Shane Hughes ground into a 4-6-3 double play. Mikael Mogues then struck out to end the inning.
In the bottom of the second, Roa led off with a single, which was the second time the leadoff batter reached base in the game against Nicely. Roa came around to score on the hit by Baranek.
The Otters will travel to Avon, Ohio to take on the Lake Erie Crushers for a three-game series this weekend. First pitch on Friday is at 6:05 p.m.
The game can be heard on the radio at 91.5 WUEV FM or at evansvilleotters.com with Dave Nguyen on the call.
The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.
The Otters will return home to Bosse Field June 25 for a six-game homestand against the Schaumburg Boomers and River City Rascals.
Highlighted promotions for that homestand include $2 Tuesday, Deaconess Strike Out Stroke Night, 14 WFIE and Bud Light Thirsty Thursday, Holly’s House and Deaconess Women’s Hospital Night, Deaconess Employee Night and Princess Night with postgame fireworks, and Sunday’s series finale presented by North American Light, an Indiana Tool Plant.
