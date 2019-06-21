‘More Than Pink Walk’ aims to raise $150k for Evansville this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday was the kickoff of this years Susan G. Komen Walk, which is will now be called the “More Than Pink Walk.”
The walk is on June 29 and the goal for Evansville this year is to raise $150,000.
Teams already registered for the event laid out their plans for fundraising at the kick off dinner Thursday.
“We’re transitioning to a ‘More Than Pink Walk’ for lots of reasons, but one is because we are more than pink," said Sheila Seiler, Susan G. Komen Executive Director. "We are so much more than just a pink ribbon. We do research, we do care in the community, we do advocacy by action.”
If you would like to participate in this years "More than Pink Walk" registration is now open.
The cost is just $10.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.