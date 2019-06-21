Logan Brown Promoted to Braves’ Advanced-A Fire Frogs

ROME, S.C.. (WFIE) - On the minor league diamonds, former Mount Vernon and USI star catcher, Logan Brown, has been promoted.
He moves up from the Braves’ single-A affiliate, in Rome, to their advanced-A affiliate, in Kissimmee, called, get this, the Florida Fire Frogs.
Advanced-A is just a notch below double-A ball. Brown was playing great this season, for Rome, as their regular starting catcher, hitting .301, with 11 doubles, a triple, a homer, and 26 RBI, in 51 games. He was even named to the South Atlantic league’s all-star team.
