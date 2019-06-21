INDOT selects Lloyd Expressway Corridor study projects for 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced five projects contained within the recent State Road 66/62 (Lloyd Expressway) corridor study have been selected for the 2024 call for projects.
Over the last year, INDOT has partnered with AECOM to study the intersections and interchanges along the Lloyd Expressway in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties. Several recommendations were made as a part of the study in an effort to improve safety and mobility at some of the most congested locations. Based on these factors, INDOT has selected the following projects for letting in 2024:
- Vann Avenue will be updated to include a “right in, right out” configuration, which will only allow right turn movements into and out of Vann Avenue at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway.
- Burkhardt Road will be updated to include a displaced left turn. This type of intersection allows for continuous movement of mainline traffic and offers a designated lane for left turn movements.
- Cross Pointe Boulevard will receive a treatment that is a hybrid of a median u-turn style intersection combined with a displaced left movement described above.
- Joseph Avenue and Rosenberger Avenue will be updated to include extended left turn lanes to assist with congestion, with Rosenberger’s left turn lanes being offset.
There will also be three bridge projects and a pavement rehabilitation project taking place at the same time which are unrelated to the corridor study. With those projects included, INDOT estimates an investment of about $65 million on the Lloyd Expressway in 2024.
While some of these movements may be unfamiliar to the motoring public, alternative style intersections have been proven to increase both safety and mobility where they are installed.
The specific style of intersection at each Lloyd Expressway location were chosen after careful consideration and study of current traffic counts, movements, and habits.
The programmed projects will also be designed with growth of the area in mind.
INDOT is also planning extensive public outreach concerning these projects. Included within those outreach opportunities will be education about the new configurations, public input meetings, progress updates and more.
Officials say the Epworth and SR 66 intersection will also be changed, but it’s not a part of this project. That work is expected to start in 2021.
