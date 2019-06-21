Korn Ferry Tour is New Name of PGA’s Developmental Tour

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just a little over two months away from the annual United Leasing and Finance golf tournament out at Victoria National, and it’s coming to town with a new title sponsor.
The PGA Tour announced, that Web.com is no longer the sponsor of its developmental tour. The new sponsor is Korn Ferry.
What is Korn Ferry you ask?
It’s a global management consulting firm that is headquartered in Los Angeles. And Korn Ferry has agreed to a 10-year deal to become the tour’s umbrella sponsor.
But it won’t change anything you’ll see, on the course.
“I think that spectators and sponsors will see the same fantastic product out at Victoria National over Labor Day weekend," Tournament Director Laureen Cates said. "Lots of things to change over: websites, social media, all of our branding and marketing. I think that they will be a real benefit to having them as the umbrella sponsor for the PGA Tour. They basically do corporate or business training for 1.2 million people, so their outreach could be pretty broad. Once we get some more branding, and are social media and really kind of a bigger push, it will roll off the tongue.”
So, the Victoria National tournament will now officially be called The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance. This will still be the final event in the tour’s championship.
