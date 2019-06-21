Increased risk for damaging winds Friday

The RPM model takes the line through the Evansville-Henderson metro area by mid-afternoon, then into Owensboro, Hartford, Jasper and Tell City a bit later. It will be very important to monitor the weather on Friday and check the 14First Alert weather app frequently. Jeff and Arden will provide video updates and other coverage to help you plan and stay safe. Outdoor events should monitor the weather, since strong winds may damage tents and other temporary structures. Review your severe weather plan now and be prepared to shelter if threatening weather approaches your area.