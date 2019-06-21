Increased risk for damaging winds Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Storm Prediction Center has UPGRADED our threat for damaging winds and severe weather on Friday. The yellow zone (slight risk) now covers the entire Tri-State
The models over the last couple of days have pointed thunderstorms developing in Iowa and northwestern Illinois by late morning on Friday. This line, if it can become organized, will create a bow echo---a formation that favors damaging winds. Here is what the RPM model is showing for Friday afternoon across southern Illinois:
In addition to a damaging wind threat, hail, heavy rain and even a few tornadoes may be possible as the line accelerates to the southwest and plows through the Tri-State:
The RPM model takes the line through the Evansville-Henderson metro area by mid-afternoon, then into Owensboro, Hartford, Jasper and Tell City a bit later. It will be very important to monitor the weather on Friday and check the 14First Alert weather app frequently. Jeff and Arden will provide video updates and other coverage to help you plan and stay safe. Outdoor events should monitor the weather, since strong winds may damage tents and other temporary structures. Review your severe weather plan now and be prepared to shelter if threatening weather approaches your area.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.