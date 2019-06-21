Hunter Owen Promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis Indians

ALTOONA, PA. (WFIE) - Another Tri-State minor leaguer, got a big promotion! Former Mater Dei and Indiana State star, Hunter Owen, has been promoted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Owen, gets the call up from Double-A Altoona, to the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians!
The 25-year old third baseman hit .298, with 15 homers, 15 doubles, 2 triples, and 44 RBI, in 67 games, for Altoona. Owen was drafted in the 25th round, by the Pirates, back in 2016.
In addition to playing starring on the diamond at Mater Dei, he also played football, for Mike Goebel and the Wildcats.
