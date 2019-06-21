Evansville’s first Pride Parade set for Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first-ever Pride Parade will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Haynie’s Corner.
More than 200 people are expected to parade through Fourth Street, then cross at Main. A festival will follow the parade with live music, drag shows, food trucks, and craft booths.
There are also activities for kids.
“For the kids they have blow up inflatable, massive slides," says Don Hoffner, President of River City Pride. "We also have a dunk tank that will be happening. So you can dunk some of your favorite people from here in the community. So that should be fun.”
It costs $2 to walk and $25 to drive. The parade will go on, rain or shine.
