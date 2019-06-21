Evansville man facing rape and attempted sexual battery charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is being held on a $15,000 bond on rape and sexual battery charges.
Police say a victim reported waking up to 23-year-old Tydricus Edwards performing a sex act on him. He says it happened in May of 2018.
The victim says Edwards apologized, but about a month and a half later, Edwards climbed in the victim’s bed and tried to put his hands down his shorts.
Police say officers and a ambulance were called to the scene of the second incident because of Edwards’ erratic behavior.
Police say Edwards told them he has no memory of what happened.
